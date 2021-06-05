Carrasco (hamstring) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Carrasco still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, and the Mets' focus right now is on the right-hander strengthening his hamstring. "We want to get him to the point where there's no setback, nothing that can get in his way," manager Luis Rojas said. "We've checked out his hamstring and there's still some strengthening to do so there's nothing that stops him or holds him or creates another injury down the road." Until that process is completed to the team's satisfaction, Carrasco won't begin a new rehab assignment. The right-hander had built up to six innings in simulated games in early May before being shut down again, but he'll need to begin the process of getting stretched out over again once he's finally cleared to face hitters.