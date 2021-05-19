Carrasco (hamstring) played catch Wednesday but manager Luis Rojas didn't know when the right-hander is expected to throw off a mound Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

It's good news the 34-year-old continues to throw and hasn't been shut down due to the injury, though it does little in terms of providing a timeline for his potential return. Carrasco is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list at the end of May, though it's safe to say he won't be returning at that point since it's less than two weeks away and he's yet to resume mound work.