Carrasco (hamstring) is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Carrasco threw a six-inning simulated game Tuesday, so it appears as though he's built up to a starter's workload. The Mets could conceivably adjust their plans and bring Carrasco back to the big-league roster ahead of schedule given that Jacob deGrom is battling side tightness, but there's been no indication yet that they're considering such a move.
