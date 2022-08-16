Carrasco is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after exiting his start in Monday's 13-1 loss to Atlanta with left side tightness, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco was charged with three earned runs on four hits and one walk over two innings before departing when he experienced the side tightness following his final pitch of the night. The 35-year-old had been lined up to make two starts this week, but the side injury tentatively puts his availability for this weekend's series in Philadelphia in peril. If Carrasco can't pitch in either end of Saturday's doubleheader, the Mets may have to call up two pitchers from the minors to start the two games.