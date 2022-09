Carrasco (oblique) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco will return without making a rehab start, though he will have gone only roughly three weeks without making a start. He did manage a bullpen session and sim game within the last week but could still face a pitch limit Sunday. David Peterson is likely to get bumped from the rotation, and Tylor Megill (shoulder) appears destined for a relief role once activated.