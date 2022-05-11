Carrasco (3-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Nationals. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander fired 57 of 83 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start and his third of the year. Carrasco isn't as dominant as he was in his Cleveland heyday, but he looks healthy and has posted a strong 3.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB through 36.2 innings.