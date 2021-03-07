Carrasco is expected to make his first start of spring training Friday or Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old arrived late to camp but is poised to see game action with the Mets for the first time this week. Carrasco is expected to have plenty up time to ramp up for the start of the regular season after being acquired from Cleveland in January.
