Carrasco is slated to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Atlanta, as David Peterson was announced as the Mets' starting pitcher for the first game of the twin bill.

Manager Buck Showalter previously confirmed Monday that Carrasco and Peterson -- who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse -- would be the Mets' starting pitchers for the twin bill, but the skipper didn't specify in which order the two would take the hill. With Peterson having now been announced as the Game 1 starter, Carrasco will draw a head-to-head matchup with Kyle Wright in the nightcap. Carrasco enters Tuesday with a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 22 innings through his first four starts.