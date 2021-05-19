Carrasco (hamstring) was spotted playing catch with Mets assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo in Atlanta on Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The Mets have declined to send Carrasco out for a minor-league rehab assignment while he works back from a right hamstring strain, but the fact that he's still throwing is a sign that he hasn't been shut down due to the injury. Even so, the lack of transparency from the team regarding where exactly Carrasco stands in his rehab program makes it difficult to project when he might be reinstated from the 60-day injured list.