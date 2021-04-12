Carrasco (hamstring) is stretched out to four innings on the mound, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco is still considered week-to-week, but he's expected to fly to the team's alternate training site soon to begin fielding work. The right-hander could pitch five innings during a simulated game for his next throwing session. Carrasco was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after he was diagnosed with a torn right hamstring in mid-March, and he appears to be on the right track in his recovery process.