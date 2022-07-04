Carrasco (9-4) gave up one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5.2 innings to earn the win in a 4-1 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

Carrasco's effective start on 102 pitches was enough to earn him his ninth win of the year, which is tied for second best in the majors. Playing for the Mets has certainly helped Carrasco's case this season, as his 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP are nothing to write home about. He had come into the game going through a rough patch, having given up 19 earned runs over his previous four starts. The 35-year-old veteran will look for continued offensive support to pick up his 10th win of the year his next time out against Miami.