Carrasco's hamstring injury was officially classified as a tear Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco injured his hamstring in a bullpen session earlier in the day. No timeline has officially been announced, though DiComo noted that the team "will need to take things slowly to ensure a full recovery without setbacks." It's now a near certainty that Carrasco won't be ready for Opening Day, and the injury could force him out beyond that milestone as well. The injury should open a path for David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi to begin the campaign in the rotation, though Jordan Yamamoto is also competing for a role.