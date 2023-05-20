Carrasco yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings during Friday's win over Cleveland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Carrasco stumbled out of the gate, coughing up a three-run shot to Josh Naylor in the first inning followed by another run in the second. It was Carrasco's first start since April 15 after missing the last month with an elbow injury. He's allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season, resulting in an unsightly 8.68 ERA. Carrasco is currently lined up to face the Cubs in Chicago next week.