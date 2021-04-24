Carrasco (hamstring) through four innings in a scrimmage Saturday and is on track to return sometime in the second week of May, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Carrasco strained his hamstring while doing conditioning work in mid-March. He was given a 6-to-8 week timetable at the time and appears to still be on track. If he can stay healthy once he's back in game action, he'll be a big help to the Mets, as he cruised to a 2.91 ERA and a 29.3 percent strikeout rate last year. The hamstring issue is already his second injury of the season, however, as he'd previously dealt with elbow soreness earlier in camp.