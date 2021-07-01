Carrasco (hamstring) has been throwing full bullpens recently, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Carrasco was throwing off the slope of the mound in late June, but he's been able to increase his intensity recently as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain. Although the right-hander's throwing program was paused in mid-June, he's made progress across the past few weeks and could face hitters at some point in the near future if he continues to trend in the right direction.