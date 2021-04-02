Manager Luis Rojas said Friday that Carrasco (hamstring) threw live batting practice earlier this week and is considered week-to-week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old is progressing well in his recovery from a torn right hamstring, and he may even be ahead of schedule after being ruled out six weeks in mid-March. Carrasco could be ready to pitch in at the start of May or a bit earlier if he advances quickly to throwing simulated games.