Manager Luis Rojas said Friday that Carrasco (hamstring) threw live batting practice earlier this week and is considered week-to-week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 34-year-old is progressing well in his recovery from a torn right hamstring, and he may even be ahead of schedule after being ruled out six weeks in mid-March. Carrasco could be ready to pitch in at the start of May or a bit earlier if he advances quickly to throwing simulated games.
More News
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Resumes throwing•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Out at least six weeks•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Suffers tear in hamstring•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Injures hamstring in workout•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Not expected to miss time•