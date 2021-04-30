Carrasco (hamstring) threw five innings in a game at the Mets' spring training facility Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco's season has been disrupted by first elbow and then hamstring issues, but he appears to be almost ready to return. The Mets are aiming for him to return in the second week of May, so he's expected to make one more rehab start, which could come on minor-league Opening Day on Tuesday.