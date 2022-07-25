Carrasco allowed six hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings, taking a no-decision in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Carrasco battled with Joe Musgrove, trading zeroes on the scoreboard for five frames. In four starts in July, Carrasco has given up three runs, 24 hits and seven walks with 20 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. While he was inefficient in throwing only 55 of 92 pitches for strikes, it was still a serviceable performance. The 35-year-old right-hander now has a 4.07 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 101:28 K:BB through 104 innings in 19 starts. He's tentatively lined up for a road start in Miami next weekend.