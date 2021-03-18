Carrasco (elbow) threw a simulated game Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Carrasco has yet to make his spring debut as he works through a spell of elbow soreness. He's been building up in his throwing progression, advancing from catch to bullpens to a simulated game, so Grapefruit League action should be on tap soon. Time is getting tight for him to be fully ramped up by Opening Day, but it remains possible that he breaks camp on the active roster.
More News
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Not expected to miss time•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Gets back on mound•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ramping up throwing progression•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Will throw Sunday•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Participating in drills Saturday•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Could play catch Sunday•