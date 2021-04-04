Mets manager Luis Rojas said Carrasco (hamstring) threw two innings Sunday in a simulated game at the team's spring-training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rojas indicated that Carrasco made use of his full repertoire in the 30-pitch outing, an encouraging sign of where the right-hander stands in his recovery from a torn right hamstring. Carrasco was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks at the time he received his diagnosis March 18, and while that timeline is seemingly still in place, he looks to be trending closer to six weeks of total recovery time at this point.