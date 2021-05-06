Carrasco (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Carrasco recently threw a six-inning simulated game, so it appears as though he's built up to a starter's workload. However, the right-hander will no longer make his scheduled rehab start Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Carrasco hasn't experienced a setback, but he's just progressing slower than anticipated, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As a result, the team will elect to have him keep building up rather than rushing him into major-league game action.
