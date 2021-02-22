Carrasco was absent from the start of the Mets' full-squad workouts Monday but is not battling an injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco was one of four Mets who were away from the team for what manager Luis Rojas called "non-injury-related" reasons. All four are expected back by the end of the week, so Carrasco's preseason preparation shouldn't be significantly impacted.
