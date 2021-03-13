Carrasco (elbow) will play catch Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Carrasco has been dealing with an elbow issue, one of the more worrying things for a pitcher to go through, though this particular case hasn't been called anything worse than "soreness." He's only been backed off slightly from his throwing program, as he's ready to at least play catch within a few days of when he was first shut down. If he gets through Sunday's session without issues he could get back on a mound soon, but his readiness for Opening Day could be at risk even in that best-case scenario with the start of the season less than three weeks away. He hadn't gotten into any game action this spring before the elbow issue popped up.