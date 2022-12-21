Correa agreed Wednesday with the Mets on a 12-year, $315 million contract after his previous deal with the Giants fell through due to an unspecified issue that arose during his physical, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

A week ago, Correa and the Giants came to terms on a 13-year, $350 million contract that was expected to be formally announced Tuesday, but San Francisco elected to postpone the signing due to the medical concern. Because that deal with the Giants was never finalized, the Mets were able to swoop in and quickly come to terms with Correa, who loses an extra year and $35 million in the new pact yet still becomes the seventh player in MLB history to sign a free-agent contract worth north of $300 million. With two-time Gold Glove Award winner Francisco Lindor installed as the Mets' everyday shortstop, Correa has agreed to play third base and should quickly gain eligibility at the position early in the 2023 season. Correa won't benefit from much of an upgrade with the change from San Francisco's Oracle Park to New York's Citi Field since both ballparks have historically skewed more pitcher-friendly, but the 28-year-old should see a boost in his run and RBI projections while batting in the heart of a Mets lineup that would seem to be much stronger than the Giants', at least on paper.