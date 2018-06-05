Mets' Carlos Cortes: Goes to Mets

The Mets have selected Cortes with the 83rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Cortes is not physically imposing, but that seems to matter far less these days. He played a couple seasons at South Carolina and put up good on-base and power numbers despite a meager average. The Mets selected Cortes out of high school in 2016, and they ultimately got their man, albeit a couple years later.