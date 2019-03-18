Mets' Carlos Gomez: Available off bench
Gomez's visa issues appear to be solved, as he's available off the bench for Monday's game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Time is tight for Gomez to earn an Opening Day roster spot, with just 10 days left before the start of the season. He may wind up needing to spend a bit of time in the minors to get up to speed and prove himself worthy of a job.
