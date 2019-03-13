Gomez has yet to appear in a spring training game due to an issue with his work visa, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Gomez signed with the Mets nearly two weeks ago but remains stuck in limbo. After hitting just .208/.298/.336 for the Rays last season, his spot on the Mets' roster is far from guaranteed, so the lost playing time could certainly hurt his chances of breaking camp with the team.