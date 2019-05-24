Mets' Carlos Gomez: Delivers big homer
Gomez went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk, stolen base and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.
Gomez took Wander Suero deep in the eighth inning for what proved to be the game-winning runs. It was his first home run of the season and he also provided his first stolen base of the campaign after reaching base on a leadoff single in the fifth inning. With the Mets currently missing Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Michael Conforto (concussion) and Brandon Nimmo (neck), Gomez has made four straight starts in the outfield and should remain a near everyday player until the team can get healthier.
