Mets' Carlos Gomez: Heading to majors
Gomez will have his contract selected by the Mets from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Gomez was pulled from Syracuse's game Thursday after Michael Conforto was diagnosed with a concussion, so this move was to be expected. The veteran outfielder slashed .208/.298/.336 with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases in 118 games for the Rays last season, mostly playing right field. Juan Lagares and Keon Broxton also figure to be in the mix while Conforto is sidelined.
