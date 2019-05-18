Mets' Carlos Gomez: Hitless in 2019 debut
Gomez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Playing right field and batting sixth, Gomez looked like much the same hitter who stumbled to a .634 OPS last year with the Rays. The 33-year-old still has some modest power-speed potential, but his stay with the Mets could last only until Michael Conforto (concussion) and Jeff McNeil (abdomen) get healthy.
