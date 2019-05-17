Mets' Carlos Gomez: Likely headed to big leagues
Gomez was pulled from Thursday's game at Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
New York has yet to make a move official, but it looks as though Gomez will get the call to the big leagues with Michael Conforto suffering a concussion Thursday. Gomez appeared in 118 games for the Rays a season ago, slashing .208/.298/.336 with nine homers, 32 RBI and 12 stolen bases.
