Gomez will start in right field and bat sixth Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Gomez will draw his fourth straight start and appears set to handle an everyday role for the foreseeable future with Jeff McNeil (hamstring) joining fellow outfielders Michael Conforto (concussion) and Brandon Nimmo (neck) on the injured list Thursday. Per Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports, manager Mickey Callaway acknowledged that he expects Gomez, Rajai Davis and J.D. Davis to see most of the action in the outfield, notably omitting defensive maven Juan Lagares.