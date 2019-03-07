Mets' Carlos Gomez: Reports to camp
Gomez reported to spring training Thursday after the team officially announced his signing, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Gomez's deal with the Mets had been in place for nearly a week, but the team may have just given his some extra time to work out on his own before reporting to camp. Though he'll be attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Gomez should have a legitimate shot at winning an Opening Day roster spot in a wide-open race for one or two backup outfield jobs. Juan Lagares, Keon Broxton and fellow non-roster invitee Rajai Davis loom as his top competition.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...