Gomez reported to spring training Thursday after the team officially announced his signing, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Gomez's deal with the Mets had been in place for nearly a week, but the team may have just given his some extra time to work out on his own before reporting to camp. Though he'll be attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Gomez should have a legitimate shot at winning an Opening Day roster spot in a wide-open race for one or two backup outfield jobs. Juan Lagares, Keon Broxton and fellow non-roster invitee Rajai Davis loom as his top competition.