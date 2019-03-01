Gomez signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

No one has a firm claim to the Mets' bench outfielder spots, so Gomez at least finds a home where he'll have a chance to win a job. The 33-year-old old isn't as good a defender as fellow competitors Juan Lagares, Keon Broxton and Rajai Davis, though he's at least been a better hitter at one point in his career. He may not have much left in the tank, though, as he's produced a below-average batting line in three of the last four seasons and hit just .208/.298/.336 in 118 games for the Rays last year.

