Mets' Carlos Gomez: Signs minors deal with Mets
Gomez signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
No one has a firm claim to the Mets' bench outfielder spots, so Gomez at least finds a home where he'll have a chance to win a job. The 33-year-old old isn't as good a defender as fellow competitors Juan Lagares, Keon Broxton and Rajai Davis, though he's at least been a better hitter at one point in his career. He may not have much left in the tank, though, as he's produced a below-average batting line in three of the last four seasons and hit just .208/.298/.336 in 118 games for the Rays last year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.