Gomez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Since joining the big club May 17, Gomez has beaten out Juan Lagares for the everyday center-field gig, but his grip on the job may be loosening. Though Gomez has historically offered more offensive upside than Lagares, he's largely failed to produce for the Mets, logging a .182/.262/.291 slash line across 62 plate appearance. Lagares will enter the lineup for the day game after the night game and could see his opportunities increase if Gomez's bat doesn't get going soon.