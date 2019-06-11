Mets' Carlos Gomez: Sitting out front end of twin bill
Gomez is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Gomez had been scheduled to sit out Monday before the contest was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather. Manager Mickey Callaway will follow through with the original plan to hold Gomez out against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, allowing Juan Lagares to pick up a turn in center field. There's a pretty good chance Gomez checks back into the lineup for the nightcap, when the Yankees will bring lefty James Paxton to the hill.
