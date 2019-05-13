Gomez is slashing .274/.336/.479 with five home runs and five stolen bases across 131 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse this season.

Gomez's .815 OPS isn't overly impressive after accounting for the International League's enhanced power-hitting environment in 2019, but the 33-year-old has elevated his numbers over the past two weeks. Since April 28, Gomez is hitting .395 with four home runs, making a case for a potential callup to the Mets. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Gomez's minor-league contract contains a June 1 opt-out clause, so the veteran could choose to explore opportunities with other organizations if he isn't promoted by that date.