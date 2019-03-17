Gomez will appear in a minor-league game Sunday with his visa issues fully settled, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Gomez has been at Mets camp for over a week but was unable to play in games due to the visa troubles. The 33-year-old will first play in a minor-league game but should see Grapefruit League action sometime this week. Gomez may need to make quite an impression in a short period of time in order to crack the Opening Day roster.