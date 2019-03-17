Mets' Carlos Gomez: Visa issue clears up
Gomez will appear in a minor-league game Sunday with his visa issues fully settled, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Gomez has been at Mets camp for over a week but was unable to play in games due to the visa troubles. The 33-year-old will first play in a minor-league game but should see Grapefruit League action sometime this week. Gomez may need to make quite an impression in a short period of time in order to crack the Opening Day roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...