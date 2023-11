Guzman signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Nov. 20, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Guzman, 25, spent time at three levels in the Cubs organization in 2023, collecting a 4.67 ERA and 93:48 K:BB over 86.2 innings. He was acquired from the Tigers in March in a trade that sent Zach McKinstry to Detroit.