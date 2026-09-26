Benge went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run during the Mets' 7-6 loss to the Nationals on Friday.

Benge and Bo Bichette both hit solo home runs in the fifth inning to cut the Mets' deficit to one run. Benge is now up to 20 home runs and 20 steals on the season, becoming the 18th rookie in major-league history -- and the first in Mets' franchise history -- to reach that milestone, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Over his last 13 games, Benge has gone 17-for-52 (.327) with four home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored.