Mullins went 1-for-4 wit ha solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

The veteran center fielder got hold of a Quinn Priester curveball in the fourth inning and drove it the other way over the wall in left-center field. It was Mullins' 16th homer of the season and his first as a Met after being picked up from the Orioles at the trade deadline. Through eight games with his new team, Mullins is batting .167 (4-for-24) with two steals, two RBI and four runs.