Mullins went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

It took him a few games to get adjusted to his new team after being traded by the Orioles at the deadline, but Mullins is finding his groove with the Mets. The center fielder has hit safely in five straight games, and over his last 12 contests he's slashing .304/.353/.500 with six extra-base hits (four double, a triple and a homer), one steal, six runs and six RBI.