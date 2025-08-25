Mullins went 1-for-2 with a walk, one run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta. He was also hit by a pitch.

Mullins was a steady presence Sunday, reaching base three times and recording multiple steals for the first time in a Mets uniform. The 30-year-old has now hit safely in six of his last seven games, posting three extra-base hits, two RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. Since joining New York on Aug. 1, he's slashing .242/.338/.379 with one homer, six RBI, 10 runs scored and five steals across 77 plate appearances.