Sisco (knee) was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Sisco hadn't played since getting banged up in a home-plate collision Friday against the Nationals, though he was serving as the Mets' third catcher, so his lack of game time doesn't necessarily indicate that he's still injured. The fact that he's been optioned instead of placed on the injured list seemingly indicates that he's ready to play, but he'll do so at the Triple-A level while the Mets clear a space for Dominic Smith to return from the injured list.