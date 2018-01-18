Bradford was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

In order to make room for the recently-acquired Adrian Gonzalez, Bradford was taken off the 40-man roster and will now take a spin through waivers. During the 2017 season, he appeared in 28 games for the Mets, compiling a 3.74 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 33.2 innings of relief. The 28-year-old is solid enough to serve as organizational depth for a major-league club but won't have much impact in the fantasy world.