Mets' Chasen Bradford: Promoted to majors
Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
With Addison Reed being sent off the team via trade, Bradford will head to the big leagues to plug the hole in the bullpen. However, he likely won't act as much more than a middle reliever given his 4.04 ERA in the minors and his 7.50 ERA in six innings with New York this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...