Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

With Addison Reed being sent off the team via trade, Bradford will head to the big leagues to plug the hole in the bullpen. However, he likely won't act as much more than a middle reliever given his 4.04 ERA in the minors and his 7.50 ERA in six innings with New York this season.

