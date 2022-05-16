Shreve (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out one in one inning of relief.

He entered the game to get the final two outs in the fifth inning with the Mets protecting a 5-4 lead, but Julio Rodriguez led off the sixth with a solo shot, and Shreve allowed another single that also came around to score. The southpaw has served up homers in two straight appearances, but on the season he still sports a 3.38 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings with two holds.