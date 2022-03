Shreve signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Shreve made 57 relief appearances for the Pirates in 2021 and logged 11 holds while posting a 3.20 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 56.1 innings. He'll rejoin the Mets after making 17 appearances for the club during the 2020 campaign, and he'll make $1.5 million if he earns a major-league roster spot at some point.