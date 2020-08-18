Shreve (1-0) picked up the win Monday, tossing 2.1 perfect innings of relief in an 11-4 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five.

Entering the game behind starter/opener Robert Gsellman in the second inning with runners on first and second and two outs, Shreve struck out Matt Joyce to end the Miami rally and then breezed through the next two frames. The southpaw has been outstanding in long relief to begin the season, posting a 3.09 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings over six appearances, and if the Mets find themselves using a Tampa-style opener more often to patch the holes in their rotation, Shreve could see his fantasy value spike.