Mets' Chasen Shreve: Signs minor-league deal with Mets
Shreve signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 29-year-old appeared in just three major-league games for the Cardinals in 2019, but he posted a 3.93 ERA with a 62:27 K:BB over 52.2 major-league innings the year before. The southpaw has been relatively effective at the Triple-A level, and Heyman reports that he will likely get an invite to spring training this year. Even if he makes the major-league roster, Shreve will likely only perform as a middle reliever.
